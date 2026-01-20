Somerset Police Department creates first-ever victim support specialist position

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Somerset Police Department has announced the creation of its first-ever Victim Support Specialist position, a role designed to work alongside officers in responding to crisis situations and providing trauma-informed care to community members.

According to a press release, the position, similar to that of a social worker, will respond to non-criminal, crisis-related, and trauma-involved calls for service. The specialist will provide immediate support, crisis intervention, victim advocacy, and connections to community resources while allowing officers to focus on law enforcement duties.

The role is funded through a federal Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program grant and reflects the department's commitment to innovative, trauma-informed approaches to public safety and community well-being, according to Somerset Police Chief Josh Wesley.

"This position strengthens our ability to meet people where they are during some of the most difficult moments of their lives," Wesley said. "By integrating a trained victim's advocate into our response model, we are improving outcomes for victims, individuals experiencing mental health crises, and our officers alike."

According to the release, key responsibilities include assisting with mental health crises and victim needs, conducting outreach to individuals dealing with mental illness or addiction, supporting de-escalation and trauma-informed policing practices, providing resource referrals and strengthening relationships with community partners.

Similar positions are being added to law enforcement offices across the Commonwealth with support from state and federal funding, according to the release.

Wesley said his team received helpful feedback and encouragement from the Elizabethtown Police Department, which added a similar position in 2023 and has seen success in bridging the gap between the department and the community.

"Our department excels at getting justice, but we can always improve in restoration — and that's where this position is critical," Wesley said. "By having someone who can be there for children in crisis situations, who can build the relationship between SPD and our non-profits so that victims can receive the support they need, it is going to be transformational for our department."

Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said the position represents a meaningful step forward in serving the community.

"By placing this type of trained professional alongside our officers, we are strengthening the bridge between the Somerset Police Department and the people it serves," Keck said. "It is another legitimate step forward in the continued growth and evolution of our police department."