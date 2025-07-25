Somerset woman injured in accident involving garbage truck

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 54-year-old woman from Somerset is recovering after being struck by a garbage truck while walking her dog., according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, the incident occurred on Friday at around 10:27 a.m. on Slate Branch Road. A Deputy responded to the scene after receiving a call about a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Water Cliff Drive.

The woman was treated on-site by Somerset/Pulaski County Emergency Medical Services before being taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Long was later transferred to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington for further treatment.

The driver of the garbage truck was not injured in the accident, and the case is still under investigation, with assistance from the Parker’s Mill Fire Department and the Pulaski County Special Response Team, the release states.

