Son honors fallen officer's memory through pickleball tournament in Laurel County

Son Honors Dad's Memory In His Own Way
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A son in Laurel County is keeping his father's memory alive while helping future criminal justice students through the sport he loves.

Andrew Hurley organized a pickleball tournament to honor his father, Lt. Travis Hurley, a 20-year veteran of the London Police Department who later served as a school resource officer for Laurel County Schools before passing away from COVID-19 in 2022.

"He was the biggest role model this community has ever had in my opinion," Andrew Hurley said.

The tournament not only brought the community together but also raised money for scholarships for North and South Laurel students pursuing careers in criminal justice.

"Pickleball is a growing sport and I wanted to combine what I love with who I loved dearly. While combining it that will help the community. I thought it was the perfect idea and plan," Hurley said.

Andrew discovered pickleball two years ago, finding it to be an escape during difficult times. Now he's using that passion to help others while honoring his father's legacy.

Working hard both on and off the court, Andrew continues to apply the lessons his father taught him.

"Work hard and be kind. Just don't give up whatever you do. Just keep following what you're doing until you reach it," Hurley said.

