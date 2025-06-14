Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Son of Special Olympics KY CEO dies on fly fishing trip in Colorado, family reports

Ambulance
WRTV
Ambulance
Posted
and last updated

(LEX 18) — Noah Tinch, the teenage son of the CEO of Special Olympics Kentucky, died on a fly fishing trip at Sunset Lakes in Mesa, Colorado, according to the family.

A release from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office details that Tinch was found unresponsive in "less than a foot of water" at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The Plateau Valley Fire Department arrived at the scene, and they found a family member already performing CPR on the unconscious teen. Deputies learned that the family member began searching for the young man after he failed to return to their vehicle, according to the release.

Despite CPR from the family member and "advanced lifesaving measures by paramedics," the Tinch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Noah's father, Brett Tinch, took to Facebook to say, "Our son Noah Tinch passed away yesterday while fly fishing in Grand Mesa Colorado. Noah was an amazing young man. He was smart and kind. We loved our son with all of our hearts and he told us he loved us often. Thank you for the outpouring of support and condolences in this difficult time. He would have been 19 today."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18