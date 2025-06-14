Son of Special Olympics KY CEO dies on fly fishing trip in Colorado, family reports

(LEX 18) — Noah Tinch, the teenage son of the CEO of Special Olympics Kentucky, died on a fly fishing trip at Sunset Lakes in Mesa, Colorado, according to the family.

A release from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office details that Tinch was found unresponsive in "less than a foot of water" at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The Plateau Valley Fire Department arrived at the scene, and they found a family member already performing CPR on the unconscious teen. Deputies learned that the family member began searching for the young man after he failed to return to their vehicle, according to the release.

Despite CPR from the family member and "advanced lifesaving measures by paramedics," the Tinch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Noah's father, Brett Tinch, took to Facebook to say, "Our son Noah Tinch passed away yesterday while fly fishing in Grand Mesa Colorado. Noah was an amazing young man. He was smart and kind. We loved our son with all of our hearts and he told us he loved us often. Thank you for the outpouring of support and condolences in this difficult time. He would have been 19 today."