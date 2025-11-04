Son takes search efforts for his missing father into his own hands

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The search for missing veteran Jyronna Parker has been going on for more than two weeks. Now, Jyronna's son, Jyrone, is taking matters into his own hands by developing technology to aid in the search efforts.

Growing up in a Marine household, Jyrone Parker learned the importance of discipline from his father.

"Nothing was given to me. I had to learn it, solve the puzzle," Jyrone Parker said.

His father also taught him to "Keep composure, because you have to always remember the mission."

Now Parker is forced to use these childhood lessons in ways he never would have imagined – to find his missing father.

"There is definitely a duality going on internally for me. That little boy in me scared. I don't know where my father is," Parker said. "The man in me, it goes back to my conversation with my father and how he raised me, our training. (It) doesn't matter what I feel, it doesn't matter what anyone else feel, because no one is above the program. No one is above the mission."

Parker describes his mission as difficult to accomplish and expresses frustration with the police department's handling of the case.

"Even though I do feel disrespected by how Lexington police have handled it, I do not want to, compromise the integrity of the case," Parker said.

But at the same time, he feels as though he's been left in the dark.

"I have left a voicemail every day, with no answer," Parker said. "It is disrespectful. You know, we, as this country, like to pride ourselves and speak on how our freedoms are, you know, are built on and protected by our military. Yet when our military needs protecting, we're abandoned."

The software engineer is taking matters into his own hands by developing technology to help locate his father.

"So, I've been working on a suite of software. The first one is a web app," Parker said.

He launched the technology on Monday, hoping it would help him find his father.

"People are able to submit tips; if they're able, they can add multimedia, so audio, video, pictures, I do AI engineering, so I have some AI facial recognition. And I'm working on an audio model for voice recognition (features)," he said "If anybody has anything that they've they've seen in passing or whatnot, snap something, upload it. Also it'll have functionality for people to organize search parties."

Parker said his response to the emergency reflects his father's teachings.

"The best thing I can do for my father is, is act how he has taught me to act in emergencies. So this is what I'm doing," Parker said. "Thank you, Dad for instilling these these behaviors in me because without them, I would, I would go crazy."

