Sorcerer's Silver thrives at Mereworth Farm in heartwarming journey of recovery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A racehorse who suffered a career-ending injury during Kentucky Derby weekend is now thriving at his retirement farm in Lexington. Sorcerer's Silver, a 3-year-old colt, has made a remarkable recovery after fracturing his sesamoid bone during a race on May 3.

"He's carrying great weight, he's not limping, he's not lame at all," said Elizabeth Hughes, director of operations at Mereworth Farm, where the horse now resides.

The injury occurred halfway through the third race of the Kentucky Derby undercard when jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. pulled up the colt after noticing something was wrong.

"It was a long day," said Jeff Lowe, director of communications for West Point Thoroughbreds, the owners of Sorcerer's Silver.

Hughes initially feared the worst for the injured horse.

"I thought that was it, I thought he'd be euthanized," Hughes said.

After suffering the serious right front injury, Sorcerer's Silver was transported to Rood and Riddle equine hospital in Lexington. X-rays revealed a fractured sesamoid bone, which required immediate surgical intervention.

"The problem with the sesamoid injury is, they don't show much," said Dr. Larry Bramlage, who performed the three-hour surgery that included 18 screws and about two feet of wire.

Covering Kentucky Promising outlook for Sorcerer's Silver after 3 hour surgery in Lexington Drew Amman

Following rehabilitation at a farm in Georgetown, Sorcerer's Silver arrived at Mereworth Farm last week. The farm is dedicated to horse aftercare, providing retired racehorses with a safe place to live out their remaining years.

The transition to his new home was seamless for the young colt.

"It took him about three seconds to adjust. I sent a text to Jeff saying, okay that took three seconds...put his head down, started grazing," Hughes said.

The commitment to caring for Sorcerer's Silver represents something larger than just one horse's story, according to Lowe.

"Really you know...feel good about doing something that is right for horse racing, right for this horse," Lowe said.

Hughes reflected on the remarkable journey from near-fatal injury to recovery.

"It's a miracle he's still here," Hughes said.

Both Hughes and Lowe say Sorcerer's Silver is progressing well. All signs indicate he should be able to roam freely in pastures for the rest of his life, which could be another 20 to 25 years.

