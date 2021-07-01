Spay & Neuter grants available

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Animal Control Advisory Board has announced county and metro governments in the state can apply for grants to spay and neuter dogs and cats.

The board will award up to $3,000 to each group. No match is required, but preference will be given to applicants offering more matching money.

According to the board, governments can partner with non-profit organizations to get the best use of resources.

State county and metro governments interested in applying for a spay/neuter grants can apply at kyspayneuter.com.

Emailed or scanned applications must be received by Thursday, July 15. Email all documents and required attachments to michael.grant@ky.gov. No faxed or mailed applications will be accepted.

For more information, go to kyspayneuter.com. If you have questions, contact michael.grant@ky.gov.

