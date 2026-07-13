Speaker lineup for 2026 Fancy Farm Picnic released

(LEX NEWS) — The speaker lineup for the 2026 Fancy Farm Picnic, which will take place on August 1, has been released.

According to a press release, the following speakers have been confirmed:



Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman- D

KY State Senator Jason Howell- R

KY Representative Kim Holloway- R

Andy Barr- R

U.S. Congressman James Comer- R

John Drew Williams- D

Attorney General Russell Coleman- R

AG. Commissioner Jonathan Shell- R

The emcee, according to the release, will be Dave Baker.