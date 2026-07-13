Speaker lineup for 2026 Fancy Farm Picnic released

(LEX NEWS) — The speaker lineup for the 2026 Fancy Farm Picnic, which will take place on August 1, has been released.
According to a press release, the following speakers have been confirmed:
- Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman- D
- KY State Senator Jason Howell- R
- KY Representative Kim Holloway- R
- Andy Barr- R
- U.S. Congressman James Comer- R
- John Drew Williams- D
- Attorney General Russell Coleman- R
- AG. Commissioner Jonathan Shell- R
The emcee, according to the release, will be Dave Baker.