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Speaker lineup for 2026 Fancy Farm Picnic released

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LEX 18
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(LEX NEWS) — The speaker lineup for the 2026 Fancy Farm Picnic, which will take place on August 1, has been released.

According to a press release, the following speakers have been confirmed:

  • Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman- D
  • KY State Senator Jason Howell- R
  • KY Representative Kim Holloway- R
  • Andy Barr- R
  • U.S. Congressman James Comer- R
  • John Drew Williams- D
  • Attorney General Russell Coleman- R
  • AG. Commissioner Jonathan Shell- R

The emcee, according to the release, will be Dave Baker.

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