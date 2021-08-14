Special Olympics athletes take the field

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than 250 athletes took the field in the 2021 Special Olympics Kentucky Region 2 Softball Tournament.

The competition consisted of 19 teams from across the Bluegrass.

They are hoping for a spot in the state tournament in Bowling Green.

COVID and weather were the main concerns as players stepped up to the plate.

Organizers say unvaccinated people were asked to mask up and everyone had to answer screening questions.

The director says all the precautions are worth it.

"Special Olympics, for a lot of our athletes, is everything and it's all they have. So to be able to conduct this event through the weather and what not... The challenges we've faced today, it means a whole whole lot," said Hunter Brislin, director of sports and competition for Special Olympics Kentucky

Brislin says many of the volunteers were from the Georgetown softball team.

They helped keep score, announce, and fill in where needed.

The winners from Saturday's games will head to the state tournament on the second weekend of September.