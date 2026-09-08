Speeding concerns in Preston prompt calls for more patrols and better signage

BATH COUNTY, KY (LEX News) — Preston is a small town where neighbors know each other by name. But many say one problem has continued to frustrate the community for years: drivers traveling too fast through town.

"They simply fly like it's the interstate," said Renee Cassidy.

Ginny Clark said speeding has been a problem for as long as she can remember.

"Definitely has been an issue for 20-25 years," Clark said.

For Clark, the concern hits close to home.

"Especially on Blevins Valley where I grew up," Clark said. "There is a straight stretch in front of my mom's home to the point where we had to put fences in our yard just to keep the animals and everyone off the road. To the point my mom doesn't feel safe going to the mailbox."

A recent social media post from a deputy with the Bath County Sheriff's Office warned drivers to slow down or face citations. The post also says that the sheriff's office has received several complaints about speeding in the area.

People in the community say the concern goes beyond vehicles.

"There is Amish that go up and down these roads," Clark said. "I always worry coming around the corner. I know to look for them, but if someone isn't from here that isn't paying attention might not look for them. I'm just really fearful."

While many acknowledge there is no quick fix, they have ideas they believe could improve safety.

"I feel like they should put up larger signs or even lit up signs," Clark said. "Maybe even more patrols in this area. I think that would really help."

For those who call Preston home, the goal is simple: slow drivers down before a close call becomes something worse.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv