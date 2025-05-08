Spilling the 'tea' with Liberty Ridge Senior Living ahead of Mother's Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In honor of Mother’s Day, Liberty Ridge Senior Living hosted a tea party on Thursday, celebrating not only their residents but also the special women in their lives.

For many of the women, it is a cherished tradition they eagerly anticipate. Mildred McIntyre, a resident at Liberty Ridge, said it feels good being surrounded by friends and family.

“I love to get out and see everybody. It’s just good to be out and be with her. That’s the main thing,” she said, referring to her daughter, Susan.

Susan also shared her gratitude for the occasion: “So many people don’t have their mother, it’s amazing that I can still come and have tea with my mom,” she said.

As the tea flowed, so did the stories. Mildred and Susan enjoyed their time together, reminiscing about their adventures.

“We have a good time when we are out together. We don’t always behave ourselves, but that’s a secret,” Mildred laughed.

This year marks a special milestone for Mildred, who will be celebrating her 101st birthday on May 21st. When asked about her secret to longevity, she offered simple wisdom: “Try to live a good life and do things for others.”

The mother-daughter duo is no stranger to adventure.

“She likes to go to Natural Bridge, and every year she hikes to the top," Susan said. "Last August, we once again paid a visit to Natural Bridge, stayed in a cabin, and hiked to the top.”

With Mother’s Day approaching, we sought advice from the residents on motherhood. One resident highlighted the importance of patience: “Be patient because you will never know when it will be needed.”

Mildred added, “Just love them regardless. If they misbehave, love them anyway.” Their wisdom truly reflects a love that deserves to be celebrated all year long.

Shannon Feenick, who attended the tea party as the daughter of one of the residents, emphasized the importance of recognizing mothers: “I think moms in our world need to be recognized because they give up a lot for their kids. When you have a mom who is really loving, to be able to honor them is important.”

Looking ahead, Liberty Ridge Senior Living has exciting plans. They will host a lunch next month for all the men and the special people in their lives in celebration of Father’s Day, along with a Fourth of July celebration this summer.