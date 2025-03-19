Springtime solidarity: Lexington Legends aid eastern Kentucky flood victims

(LEX 18) — As the spring season ushers in the excitement of baseball, the Lexington Legends are momentarily shifting their focus from the diamond to a more pressing community need. In collaboration with the Christian Appalachian Project, the Legends hosted a flood relief drive today to support neighbors impacted by the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Mikey Reynolds, the team’s hitting coach, shared his perspective on the role of the Legends in their local community.

"It is bigger than the game," he stated, emphasizing the importance of supporting flood victims. Reynolds pointed out that while baseball is meaningful, it pales compared to the struggles faced by those who lost their homes in the floods.

"What was so difficult today that you didn't have a hit? Well, what about these people that don't have a home, right?" he remarked. This kind of reflection, he believed, highlights how easily one can take their own circumstances for granted.

The Christian Appalachian Project, a non-profit organization focused on aiding those in need, expressed gratitude for the Legends' support. Charity Gilbert, a spokesperson for the organization, noted, "Sometimes the people in Eastern Kentucky feel as if they are forgotten about, so knowing that their neighbors and friends in Central Kentucky and Lexington are there helping support them, they will be extremely grateful."

As the flood relief materials were collected, the Legends made it clear that despite their physical absence in Floyd County, their hearts and thoughts would be with those affected.

Justin Ferrarella, the Legends' General Manager, conveyed a strong message about the team's role in the community. He shared a personal philosophy: "While everybody loves being here in front of a packed house, I think what's more important for me personally...is how we can rally behind the community."

As the Legends players and training staff engage in these charitable efforts, Reynolds reminds them of their purpose: "What have you done to benefit the community today? Let's just take some time for the community, and you know that’s going to be more fulfilling than your stuff on the field."

With their current initiative, the Legends are not only providing tangible support but also fostering a spirit of unity and resilience as Eastern Kentucky begins to rebuild. Their actions serve as a reminder that in times of crisis, the impact of community support goes far beyond the game.