Springtime weather whiplash in Kentucky creates unique challenges for drivers and road crews

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Springtime in Kentucky is bringing some of the most unpredictable weather of the year, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says this recent round of conditions is particularly unique.

Just a couple of days ago, temperatures were in the 70s. The dramatic swing, known as weather whiplash, is creating a range of hazards on roadways across the state.

"What we saw with this recent event is it was really dynamic. So you may have very different conditions even as close as 1 mile apart," said Naitore Djigbenou with KYTC.

Djigbenou said those extreme temperature swings are the perfect recipe for more than just black ice.

"Potholes get created whenever there's moisture that seeps into the pavement, and then you have those extreme temperatures where it gets really cold. So the ice forms which expands the moisture. Then when it melts, it contracts, makes it weak, (when) that tire goes over it and it pops it creates that pothole," Djigbenou said.

The conditions forced KYTC to shut down several lanes on state routes, even after crews spot-treated roads during the snowfall. The agency has also been dealing with a mounting list of additional challenges.

Along with the condition of roadways, KYTC works with utility companies to remove fallen debris.

"Monday we faced a lot of gusty winds that create unique challenges with downed power lines, downed trees," Djigbenou said.

Those conditions also caused traffic signal outages, which KYTC says can catch drivers off guard. The agency is reminding drivers that flashing yellow lights mean proceed with caution, flashing red lights mean treat the intersection as a stop sign, and the same applies if there are no signal lights at all.

Each weather phenomenon brings its own set of challenges. Djigbenou explained that snow decreases driver visibility, wind makes it harder to handle a vehicle — especially on the interstate — and rain can lead to hydroplaning.

"It's a lot to watch out for, but these are all things that it can be mitigated with attentive driving and really staying weather aware. So can't overemphasize how important it is to really pay attention to those local weather forecasts before you hit the road," Djigbenou said.