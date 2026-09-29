Stanton Fire Department mourns the loss of longtime firefighter

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Stanton Fire Department announced the death of one of its own on Tuesday. The department said firefighter Jack Hunter Gross from unit 310 had died.

According to firefighters, Hunter wasn't just a part of the department, he was woven into the very heart of it.

"He was a brother who stood shoulder to shoulder with you, a friend who made even the longest nights feel lighter, a teacher who poured his knowledge into others with patience and pride, and a jokester whose laughter could break tension in an instant," said the Stanton Fire Department.