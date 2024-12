POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Stanton Police Department is asking the pubic for help in finding the people responsible for destroying several mailboxes throughout Powell County.

Police provided images of the individuals, along with the suspect vehicle that reportedly went through Stanton and Powell County destroying multiple mailboxes.

Police asked the public to contact Powell County Dispatch at 606-663-4116 if they have any information on this incident.