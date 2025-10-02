State issues health alert following rise in mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile Virus

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Department for Public Health has issued a statewide Health Alert due to a rise in mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile Virus and La Crosse encephalitis virus.

On Tuesday, health officials confirmed 19 cases of West Nile Virus across Kentucky this year, including one death. That’s compared to an average of 7 cases of West Nile Virus in previous years.

Two confirmed cases of La Crosse virus have also been reported in Eastern and Central Kentucky, along with two suspected cases under investigation. Historically, Kentucky saw only 11 cases of La Crosse virus statewide from 2003 to 2024, the health department reported.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has now identified four human cases of West Nile Virus locally. All four patients, adults ranging in age from 30 to 77, required hospitalization. The cases were reported from late August through late September, and all involved residents who spent extended time outdoors and reported mosquito bites in the 40502, 40505, and 40509 ZIP codes. In response, the LFCHD has conducted mosquito spraying in those areas.

The health department said that West Nile Virus is most often spread when an infected mosquito bites a person or animal. Symptoms can include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and swollen lymph glands. Health officials urge residents to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites, including using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants outdoors, and removing standing water where mosquitoes can breed.