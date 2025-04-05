State of Emergency declared in Frankfort, Franklin Co. ahead of expected flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday, Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Franklin County Judge/Executive Michael Mueller issued a joint emergency declaration. The Frankfort/Franklin County Office of Emergency Management Director Ray Kinney also advised residents to take precautions ahead of "historic flooding."

A release states that since Wednesday, Franklin County has received over six inches of rain, and another two to three inches are anticipated. According to the release, several roads are closed, and low-lying areas within the city and county are already experiencing flooding.

The release says that Elkhorn Creek in northern Franklin County has risen to 14 feet, which is a major flood stage. Areas that are currently affected by the creek flooding are listed in the release as Stillhouse Hollow, Schoolhouse Road, North Scruggs Lane including Elkhorn Campground, Switzer, Indian Gap Road, and Jones Lane.

Additionally, the release says that the Kentucky River is currently at 41 feet and is expected to keep rising until it reaches its crest on Monday. According to the National Weather Service, the crest is predicted to be 45 feet, making this flood event the fourth largest in history. The release reads," At this stage, areas of South Frankfort including Paul Sawyier Drive, East Second Street, East Fourth Street, Admiral Landing, and Logan Street, including Dolly Graham Park. At 43 feet, Bellepoint neighborhood is cut off, Bates Road and River Valley Road flood, and water has the potential to cross Wilkinson Boulevard at Reilly Road."

The Frankfort flood wall has been activated to protect areas of South Frankfort and downtown Frankfort, the release states. Signage, barricades, and other measures have been implemented to warn of roads impacted by the high waters.

The joint emergency declaration from the Frankfort Mayor and Franklin Co. Judge/Executive was issued with the goal of allowing the allocation of resources needed to provide assistance to anyone who the flood has impacted.

Mayor Wilkerson says, “We’ve been monitoring this situation closely, and based on current forecasts we know this is a once in a generation flood. We are confident we know what to expect and we are prepared. We remain committed to everyone’s safety and appreciate the public’s patience as we work through this weather event. We continue to keep those in our community who have already been impacted by flooding in our thoughts and prayers.”

Franklin County Judge/Executive Michael Mueller says, “City and county emergency response crews and the Office of Emergency Management have been working diligently to keep our community safe and plan for the days ahead. We ask that the public stay home if possible, and use caution in any flooded areas. We thank our first responders for all their hard work, and we continue to make the safety of our residents our top priority.”

The Office of Emergency Management has a response line for anyone in the community who needs assistance and can be reached at 502-352-2252. The release says that residents can use this hotline for weather-disaster related, non-emergency calls and that 911 should be used for all emergencies.

Residents can also follow Ready Frankfort, Frankfort, KY City Government, and Franklin County Fiscal Court on social media to receive updates. The Ready Frankfort app will also be updated regularly with alerts, according to the release.

The release concludes by saying, "Remember to observe safety precautions during this weather event. Utilize caution when you travel, and avoid flooded areas, especially for observation purposes. If you see water, remember to turn around, don’t drown. Don’t drive at night unless necessary, as flood waters are more difficult to see after dark."

