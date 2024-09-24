State prepares for lottery for medical marijuana business licenses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Beginning next month, the lottery for medical marijuana business licenses will be held. It's a significant step towards making Kentucky's medical cannabis program a reality.

The level of interest in Kentucky's medical marijuana program is massive, with the state receiving almost 5,000 business license applications before the window of applications shut down at the end of August.

The majority of those applications, 4,096, were for dispensaries and individuals interested in opening one. However, only 48 of those will actually get a license.

"The results are clear. There is incredible if not overwhelming interest, especially among Kentuckians. That's proof that the program is going to meet it's goals," said Gov. Andy Beshear.

Beshear said that the state is currently processing all of the applications and the permit lottery will be broken up based on different roles. The first permits to be awarded next month will be permits for processors and cultivators to ensure that the program stays on schedule for the January 2025 launch date.

The timeline is tight, with permits being awarded as soon as possible. With it being the end of September, however, the big question is whether there will be enough product on the shelves come January.

Beshear said that, in case there's not, a backup plan is in place.

"If we believe there are going to be concerns about the availability of product, my plan is to leave the executive order in effect which would allow people under certain, very specific conditions to secure product from Ohio...and other states." Beshear said.

Kentucky's medical marijuana program is very limited, Beshear said, and only people with certain qualifying conditions can buy the product. As a result, not as much of it will be needed compared to states that have fully legalized marijuana.