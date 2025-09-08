State Representative Mark Hart pushing to incentivize EMS personnel

(LEX 18) — The average salary for an emergency medical technician in Kentucky is just under $38,000 per year as of the start of September, according to the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services.

The low pay contributes to well-documented turnover issues throughout the state. In July, LEX 18 reported that the total attrition rate for all provider levels in the 2024 renewal cycle was 14.89% for EMS personnel, down 4% from 2023 renewals.

The connection between low pay and reimbursement rates was the subject of a conversation between LEX 18 and State Representative Mark Hart, who brings more than 30 years of experience in the EMS profession to his legislative role.

"Like a lot of people with their professions, I've just really built the passion," Hart said.

Hart is a retired firefighter and paramedic who understands the financial challenges facing current EMS workers.

Pay remains an ongoing concern for paramedics and EMTs. As Lexi Bowman from Georgetown Scott County EMS told LEX 18 in July, money isn't the primary motivation for entering the field.

"We don't go into this for the money, no one that works here will tell you that they did this for the money," Bowman said.

When it comes to incentivizing people to pursue EMS careers, particularly regarding wages and reimbursement, Hart said the conversation should begin with recognizing the true role of these professionals.

"Our EMTs and our paramedics, they're healthcare professionals, they're not just a taxi driver, so to speak, they're not just there for transport," Hart said.

Hart said several initiatives are currently in the works to try to increase the number of paramedics in the workforce, with the state hoping to see modest results in the next two years. However, financial constraints continue to pose challenges.

"Due to the increased cost in equipment and supplies it sometimes it makes it impossible for the money to be there," Hart said.

For EMS workers like Bowman, the desire for better compensation isn't just about money — it's about recognition.

"It would always be nice to make a little bit more than we do, just to know that we're a little bit more appreciated," Bowman said.

Hart has already pushed for an EMS Professionals Foundation Program Fund that would provide an annual training payment of $4,800 to eligible EMS professionals.

The proposed fund represents one potential solution to address both training needs and financial incentives in Kentucky's EMS workforce.

This is Hart's statement, in part, on attrition rates: "After speaking with the KBEMS, it is a little tough to compare attrition rates from two years ago to current numbers. Several previous providers were reinstated during Covid-19 because it was free and easy to do due to the emergency regulations. However, a sizable portion didn't complete the certificate of need hours and renew, artificially reducing the attrition rate. Nonetheless, the numbers are marginally lower and trending a little more in the right direction."

