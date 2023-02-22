State representative filing bill to restore broad abortion access in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — State Representative Lindsey Burke announced Wednesday she is filing legislation to restore abortion access in Kentucky.

The legislation states “every individual has a fundamental right to choose or refuse to bear a child or obtain an abortion prior to the viability of the fetus, or to protect the life or health of the pregnant person.”

“My legislation essentially unwinds the clock, so abortion access in Kentucky is back to where it once was and where it should be again," said Rep. Burke.

Tamarra Wieder, the KY state director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, says it’s time to repeal the bans. She tells the legislature to listen to the people of Kentucky.



Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates of Kentucky and other allies also spoke in favor of the bill.

