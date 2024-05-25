Statewide call to action issued for '100 deadliest days of summer'

Referred to as the 100 deadliest days of summer — the span from Memorial Day to Labor Day is the time when more young people lose their lives as a result of a crash on the road.

Tonight, we spoke with a group calling on teens, parents, law enforcement, and the Commonwealth as a whole to raise awareness to keep drivers safe.

A statewide call to action was issued by Students

Against Destructive Decisions in Kentucky.

In a recent report from Zutobi.com, Kentucky was listed as the worst state for teen driver fatalities for the third year in a row.

Leading causes are distracted driving, impaired driving and reckless behaviors, not to mention inexperience.

Carol Lucio is a regional manager for Students Against Destructive Decisions with a focus on the Commonwealth.

"The challenge is, especially for a brand new driver, the number one distraction for teen drivers is other passengers," said Lucio.

We caught up with a new driver, 16-year-old Clara Karsner, who lives in Georgetown.

She's only been driving for about five months, adjusting to those driving at a different pace.

"It's scary, just actually being on the big road now is, just overwhelming in its own way," said Karsner.

It's terrifying and nerve-wracking, according to Clara's mom, Pamela Snyder.

"No distractions, don't have your phone, nothing is as important as your life. Two, I wanna always know where you are and who you're with," said Snyder.

Her last rule speaks to Lucio's advice: limiting the number of passengers, the number of distractions in the vehicle.

"Instead of piling everyone in one vehicle and going to the lake or going to the pool, maybe consider finding multiple cars to go," said Lucio.

Teens and adults can visit the Students Against Destructive Decisions website to learn more about tips on the road and initiatives in place during the 100 deadliest days of summer.