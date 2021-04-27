STEAM Academy honors student who died in car accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One year ago, a senior at STEAM academy lost her life in a car accident. On Tuesday, the school held a blood drive in Kamaria Spaulding's honor.

When people think of Kamaria Spaulding, they remember her warm smile and go-getter attitude.

"She was really coming into her own. She had realized how much she wanted to give back to her community and how important her family and the community around her was," Leslie Valley, English Teacher at STEAM Academy.

Spaudling, the daughter of community activist Devine Carama, lost her life in a car accident last year. She was a senior at STEAM Academy and interned at the American Red Cross.

Her school is hosting a blood drive, encouraging the community to honor Spaulding by giving the gift of life.

"Because of her connection with the red cross, because of her activism in the community, we just brainstormed that a blood drive just seemed like the best way to honor who she was and what she stood for," Valley said.

Event organizers hope that people who come to the blood drive feel the positivity Kamaria brought to everyone around her.

"She was just such an important part of who we are and the sort of evolution of who she became, I think is emblematic of what we hope to see from our students. I hope that her spirit lives on through that," Valley added.