Step into the sand with Eastern Kentucky University's beach volleyball team

Let's start with a couple questions.

First off, who wouldn't want to spend every day in the sun and sand?

Most of us probably have the same answer.

Secondly, would you expect to find that sand in Richmond, Kentucky?

Again, we all likely agree that would be unlikely.

However, you just have to head to Eastern Kentucky University and behind the baseball field you'll find three full sand volleyball courts.

Now these courts aren't just for fun, they are home to the hardworking women making up EKU's beach volleyball team.

Players like Paityn Walker who have helped grow the young program since she became a Colonel.

"I actually started playing indoor volleyball competitively at the age of eight. Then I made the transition to beach my junior year of high school," Walker said.

"Beach is more about strategy, placing the ball where the other side is not. There is power to it. People can kind of hit and get up there but it's more about shots and placement."

Walker is one of 19 women jumping into the sand for EKU.

Talent cultivated by head coach Jeff Patton who is excited to be going through his first year of a "pure beach" program.

"My first year, we had six beach only and six crossover. Progressed into three crossover. Last year we only had one crossover and this year we're at no crossovers."

"We have a girl from Greece on the team, a girl from Wisconsin and Missouri and Florida. It is fun to have such a broad range of people from all over the place just come together to compete in a sport that they love."

One of those newcomers is Reagan Sandlin, a senior transfer from Southern Mississippi University.

She's enjoyed being able to step into a leadership role with this young Colonel's team.

"I wanted to come to EKU for the opportunity to become a leader and make an automatic impact on the team. I've never met girls that work as hard as they do here. I think that's what makes this group special."

"It's so cool to be part of a program that's growing and building that foundation and trailblazing the way for the young girls who want an opportunity and are more from the north."

There isn't any Kentucky blood on this roster, which speaks to how Coach Patton recruits talent to Central Kentucky for a sport no one expects to be there.

Sophomore Riley Cutler was in the camp, no context of Kentucky but was won over by the team and coach to trade North Carolina for the Bluegrass.

"When I heard of Eastern Kentucky, I just started looking into it, started talking with the coaches. I came and visited and it was awesome," Cutler said.

"We have a kind of undergod mentality. We just like to remind ourselves 'why not us? Why not the random people in the middle of Kentucky?'"

If you want to follow the EKU Beach Volleyball team throughout the season, click here.