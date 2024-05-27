Watch Now
Storm causes damage to boats at Conley Bottom

Conley Bottom
Alex Barber
Conley Bottom
Posted at 3:29 PM, May 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-27 15:54:09-04

MONTICELLO, Ky. (LEX 18) — Boat owners at Conley Bottom in Monticello, Kentucky, had a long night on Sunday as the storm came in, causing various kinds of damage.

The storm's aftermath was a chaotic scene, with tree branches littering the ground, a boat dock building collapsing, and roofs peeling off.

"It was a tough night. The wind was so fierce that it threatened to lift the boats out of the water," recounted Dennis Brockman, a boat owner.

As the sun rose, revealing the full extent of the destruction, concern filled the hearts of many boat owners.

With a strong sense of community, Dennis, a 20-year Lake Cumberland visitor, was concerned not only about his safety during the storm but also about the well-being of his fellow boat owners.

"Our top priority is ensuring everyone's safety," underscoring the familial bonds that tie them together. "They're family, Conley, is family. Everyone around is family."

The type of care and support around Conley Bottom has kept boat owners like Dennis in good spirits, even after the storms that caused destruction.

