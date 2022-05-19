Storm damage in Marion County was caused by a 'macroburst'

MARION COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — The National Weather Service out of Louisville traveled to Marion County on Thursday to survey storm damage caused by a "macroburst."

Survey team in Marion County found the damage near Calvary (south of Lebanon) to be the result of a macroburst with max wind speeds 85-90 mph. Survey is ongoing. #kywx — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) May 19, 2022

The difference between a macroburst & microburst?

Mainly distance.

Macro: larger than 2.5 miles in diameter. Micro: smaller than 2.5 miles. Microbursts also tend to be shorter lived but can produce stronger winds. #18StormTracker pic.twitter.com/j5m0auOFIo — Trackerman ⚡️ (@TomAckermanWx) May 19, 2022

The damage occurred near Calvary, just south of Lebanon.

A macroburst was suspected to have 85-90mph winds. The NWS survey is still ongoing.

Here are some images of the damage from Nicholas Wheatley.