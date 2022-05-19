Watch
Storm damage in Marion County was caused by a 'macroburst'

Posted at 12:36 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 12:48:41-04

MARION COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — The National Weather Service out of Louisville traveled to Marion County on Thursday to survey storm damage caused by a "macroburst."

The damage occurred near Calvary, just south of Lebanon.

A macroburst was suspected to have 85-90mph winds. The NWS survey is still ongoing.

Here are some images of the damage from Nicholas Wheatley.

