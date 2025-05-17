Storm devastation brings Laurel County neighborhood together

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Residents of Westland Estate in Laurel County are still processing the destruction after a powerful storm tore through their neighborhood off Keavy Road.

"To describe it was more like barrels rolling like thunder that didn't stop," Dewayne Kinder said.

The aftermath reveals a scene of devastation with metal debris wrapped around trees, overturned cars, and power lines and nails scattered across yards.

"It's just utter disbelief," Carolyn Combs said.

Homeowners are sifting through rubble, uncertain of what can be salvaged from their damaged properties.

"Just glass everywhere. It knock a hole right there in the bathroom. The hole that big. Everything come down. It did a lot of damage," Earl Goforth said.

"It's almost unrecognizable to the neighborhood that was here before," Combs said.

When the storm hit, Combs and her daughter Madison didn't just help their own family and friends in the area – they opened their home to anyone in need.

"30 people ended up coming over into our basement. Getting the help they needed. It was almost like a triage center before we could have medical personnel get to us," Combs said.

The crisis revealed an important lesson for Combs amid the chaos.

"We need to get connected. We need to know our neighbor. We need to love them," she said.

Combs plans to continue supporting her neighbors throughout the massive cleanup effort ahead.

