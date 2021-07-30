Storms lead to flash flooding, one death

CARLISLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 has learned that one person has died in flash flood waters in Nicholas county.

According to the Nicholas County emergency manager, it happened around 1:00 Friday morning. Officials say that a person who lives inside a mobile home was found dead.

Portions of eastern Kentucky experienced significant flash flooding Friday morning after an overnight torrential downpour.

Many counties in central and eastern Kentucky also dealt with historic flooding earlier this year, between the end of February and early March.

49 counties and 31 cities across the Commonwealth declared states of emergency.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.