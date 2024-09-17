Strategy shift in the search for Joseph Couch

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — State leaders announced on Tuesday that they are shifting the methods they are using to try to find Joseph Couch, the man accused of shooting five people on I-75 back on September 7.

On the 11th day of the search for Couch, there's been a reallocation of resources.

"The deployment of our resources into the community now provides a better public safety outcome," Governor Andy Beshear said.

Beshear led a 40-minute news briefing this morning in London. By the afternoon, state and local law enforcement agencies transitioned from a manhunt to forming a larger presence in Laurel County and surrounding communities.

"Bringing boots on the ground from the forest into the communities is going to give the best reassurance to our citizens that if he's still out there, we are right here," Beshear added.

Beshear emphasizes that the manhunt continues, just through different means. He responded when the question was asked whether it's safe for anyone to visit Daniel Boone National Forest.

"This is me personally as a dad, I'm not sure I would want my family camping in that area right now especially with law enforcement still there," Beshear noted.

With increased law enforcement in place due to the search, local leaders praised the efforts of officers, some working 14 to 16 hour shifts walking through extremely dense areas of Daniel Boone National Forest. As for the community, Laurel County Sheriff John Root stresses that the safety of residents is priority number one.

"This has been an impact on our county. This is definitely not the normal county that we're used to...it's been chaotic, there's been fear," Root said.

Sammie Jo Lanham expressed that feeling as she stood by her husband, Michael, as the search for Couch continued.

"You gotta worry about walking out your front door, you gotta worry about a guy showing up in his vehicle. It's crazy. We shouldn't have to live like this," Sammie Jo Lanham said.

According to KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, police have received more than 400 tips in and outside of Laurel County on the possible whereabouts of Joseph Couch.

They've already increased patrols at schools, daycares, churches, and businesses.

There is no official word on the cost of the search.

