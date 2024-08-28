Street survey tries to get a broader look at homelessness in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Community partners teamed up Wednesday to find out the number of people experiencing homelessness in Lexington.

The Central Kentucky Housing and Homeless Initiative worked with the Catholic Action Center and Street Voice Council as organizers gathered at New Day Life Center.

Brother Thomas Caudill is one of those leading the efforts to get a broader look at the homelessness population in Lexington.

"The main thing is once they see you, they're more likely to talk to you about it," Caudill said.

The street survey is an all-day initiative.

"The main thing is just going and hunting them down, trying to make sure we get a clear number," Caudill added.

The survey consists of thirteen questions and towards the bottom it asks what factors contributed to your question.

"They're non-intrusive, it's all aggregate as far as we don't ask for names, we ask for birthdays and initials," Ginny Ramsey said.

Ramsey, director of the Catholic Action Center, leads a team of trained volunteers asking questions on the survey. Last year did not involve the Safer Kentucky Act, in effect since July 15.

The first arrest for unlawful camping in Lexington occurred downtown and as LEX 18 previously reported, it happened August 22.

"Simply because he didn't have a place to sleep," Ramsey said.

Brother Thomas also takes a passionate stance on the lack of affordable housing in Lexington.

"Something has to be done about finding out what the problem is and getting them help, instead of just saying, throw them in jail, throw them in jail, throw, them in jail," Caudill said.

The street survey takes steps hoping to paint the picture of homelessness in Lexington. Input will be sent to legislators to try to make changes to House Bill 5.

According to Ramsey, a ballpark number on the amount of people experiencing homelessness in Lexington may be available as early as August 28.

A final report will be made available to the public by mid-September.