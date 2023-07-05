Watch Now
'Strength and unity': Soldiers awarded at Fort Knox for overseas service

Posted at 5:32 PM, Jul 05, 2023
FORT KNOX, Ky. (LEX 18) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joined military leaders to honor soldiers in the V Corps at Fort Knox on Wednesday.

Soldiers of the V Corps, which is also known as Victory Corps, were deployed to Europe to reinforce NATO allies as Russia invaded Ukraine.

McConnell highlighted the importance of the V Corps job.

“They’re right in the middle of what I think is the most important thing going on in the world right now - which is to defeat the Russians in Ukraine,” said McConnell.

Soldiers believe their presence across Eastern Europe sends a strong message to those who threaten freedom. That message is that NATO is strong.

“One helluva message - of strength and unity,” said Maj. David Chavez, who received a Meritorious Service Medal on Wednesday.

According to U.S. Army officials, V Corps is “reinforcing NATO commitments with approximately 20,000 troops consisting of rotational and assigned forces in nine countries along NATO’s eastern flank.”

If they’re not in Europe, they’re back at V Corps headquarters in Fort Knox. The location is special for the V Corps Deputy Commanding General - because it is home.

“My mom loves it,” Maj. Gen. Jeff Broadwater, a Kentucky native, said jokingly.

“I get to share all the great things the commonwealth has to offer with Sgt. Maj. Harris and other folks who haven’t had that experience,” said Broadwater. “So, it’s very rewarding.”

