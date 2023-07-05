'Strength and unity': Soldiers awarded at Fort Knox for overseas service

FORT KNOX, Ky. (LEX 18) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joined military leaders to honor soldiers in the V Corps at Fort Knox on Wednesday.

Soldiers of the V Corps, which is also known as Victory Corps, were deployed to Europe to reinforce NATO allies as Russia invaded Ukraine.

McConnell highlighted the importance of the V Corps job.

“They’re right in the middle of what I think is the most important thing going on in the world right now - which is to defeat the Russians in Ukraine,” said McConnell.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is here for the awards ceremony.



He told the V Corps soldiers that they're involved with the "most important thing going on in the world - which is to defeat the Russians in Ukraine."

Soldiers believe their presence across Eastern Europe sends a strong message to those who threaten freedom. That message is that NATO is strong.

“One helluva message - of strength and unity,” said Maj. David Chavez, who received a Meritorious Service Medal on Wednesday.

According to U.S. Army officials, V Corps is “reinforcing NATO commitments with approximately 20,000 troops consisting of rotational and assigned forces in nine countries along NATO’s eastern flank.”

If they’re not in Europe, they’re back at V Corps headquarters in Fort Knox. The location is special for the V Corps Deputy Commanding General - because it is home.

They kept the gold bars locked up at Fort Knox. But I did get to see medals!



Soldiers were honored for their service in Europe. But they’re glad to be back in KY.



Soldiers were honored for their service in Europe. But they're glad to be back in KY.

V Corps Deputy Commanding General is a KY native. He loves sharing the Commonwealth with the soldiers.

“My mom loves it,” Maj. Gen. Jeff Broadwater, a Kentucky native, said jokingly.

“I get to share all the great things the commonwealth has to offer with Sgt. Maj. Harris and other folks who haven’t had that experience,” said Broadwater. “So, it’s very rewarding.”