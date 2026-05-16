Structure fire tackled at The Champion at Bluegrass apartment complex in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department responded to a working structure fire at the Champion at Bluegrass apartment complex, located on Quinton Court, on Saturday around 3:50 p.m.

According to the fire department, upon arrival, crews found smoke and fire exiting the second- and-third-story porches. At least one apartment unit will need repairs from the fire damage.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the fire, although fire crews do not know how many residents will be displaced from the event.

The Lexington Fire Department is still investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.