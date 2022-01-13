Students at Yates Elementary decorate grocery bags for MLK holiday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Students at Yates Elementary are using a brown paper bag to share a powerful message and inspire change.

All students K-5 are learning about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of the Monday holiday.

As part of an art project in Art teacher Michelle Thomas' class, students are decorating a brown paper grocery bag with a drawing of Dr. King, or something they've learned about him.

The school will then take those bags to a nearby Kroger and shoppers can use those bags for their groceries.

The bags will be available from Saturday, January 15 through Monday, January 17 at the Kroger located at 1650 Bryan Station Road.