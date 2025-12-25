Student's Christmas light display honors late chaplain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington Catholic High School student has created a Christmas light display that honors the memory of the school's beloved late chaplain while raising funds for underserved students.

Jaelin White organized the glowing display in Lexington Catholic's parking lot to honor Father Norman Fischer, who passed away last summer after dedicating his life to serving thousands of students.

"There's no better way to honor Father Norman," White said. "He gave all his life to other people and he never asked for anything in return. So now I think it's our turn to give that back."

Father Fischer always shared one consistent message with students: everyone has a light in their life. White took this concept and transformed it into a reality through the Christmas light display.

Local hardware stores donated lights and extension cords to help keep Father Fischer's spirit alive this holiday season. The display serves as both a memorial and a fundraiser for the Father Norman Fischer Fund, which provides resources for underserved students to attend Lexington Catholic.

White's niece, who also attended the school, reflected on Father Fischer's lasting impact.

"He's very much like a father figure. He helped me through life and gave me the steps to be a better person, and I know he did that for other people," she said.

The fundraising display raised more than $100,000 last year, and organizers expect to surpass that amount this year.

"This guy's special," White said of Father Fischer.