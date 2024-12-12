Students get a holiday surprise from Christian Appalachian Project

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Christmas came early in Lee County. Students lined up in this elementary school's gym to meet Santa and ask very important questions. Like, "Have I been good?" asks one student.

It's the first year Christian Appalachian Project's Operation Sharing has come to Lee County Elementary. CAP worked with Toys for Tots to bring toys to around 60 distressed eastern Kentucky counties.

The school’s family resource center coordinator, Paige Ramey, says, "This is just one of unfortunately the poorer counties in eastern Kentucky. So this is not only a huge relief for staff and for kids and just excitement for them, but this has taken the pressure off a lot of our families this year to ensure that their kids are taken care of and there is gonna be something under the tree."

Thousands of toys were brought out to the school so that each student can get a holiday gift. Everyone left the school’s gym with a smile.

Ben Ridner manages Operation Sharing. He says, "When you see a smile, one smile takes care of the whole year."

Ridner says this feeling never gets old. As people move into the season, he wants them to remember that the holiday is about community and giving.

"Everybody struggles to some point. Some struggles are worse than others. So if you're doing alright it's always good to give back,” says Ridner.

This school's family resource center coordinator says every child should get to experience the magic of Christmas.

"Santa loves them and they're on the good list and just the confidence boost that, that comes from and we hope that this is an event that they're able to remember until hopefully we get to do it again,” says Ramey.