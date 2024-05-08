Students safe after building at Tates Creek Middle School evacuated following an odor being detected

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A building at Tates Creek Middle School was evacuated at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday after an odor was reported.

According to a school release, the odor was believed to be related to an isolated Freon leak. Sixth-grade students have since returned to the building's cafeteria, which has been deemed safe.

Seventh and eighth-grade students have been relocated to Tates Creek High School due to space and capacity restrictions.

Everyone is safe and accounted for, and the school says there is no need to come to campus. However, if parents want to check their students out, they can come to the main entrance and have their students called for early dismissal.

Normal dismissal time is 3:55 and will proceed as normal.