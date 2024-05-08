Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Students safe after building at Tates Creek Middle School evacuated following an odor being detected

school
Elizabeth Ruiz
school
Posted at 2:58 PM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 14:58:45-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A building at Tates Creek Middle School was evacuated at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday after an odor was reported.

According to a school release, the odor was believed to be related to an isolated Freon leak. Sixth-grade students have since returned to the building's cafeteria, which has been deemed safe.

Seventh and eighth-grade students have been relocated to Tates Creek High School due to space and capacity restrictions.

Everyone is safe and accounted for, and the school says there is no need to come to campus. However, if parents want to check their students out, they can come to the main entrance and have their students called for early dismissal.

Normal dismissal time is 3:55 and will proceed as normal.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18