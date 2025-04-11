Students to return back to school in Franklin County on Monday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Students in Franklin County will be in the classroom on Monday following last week's historic flooding.

Although district schools spent this week on spring break, district buildings were closed between April 7-9 and all activities scheduled for April 6 to April 9 were canceled.

According to the district, bus service will not be provided to Big Eddy, River Valley and Travis Circle, a route serviced by bus number 30.

Students who live on these roads, or have been displaced from flooding, will have their absences excused.