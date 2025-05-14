Study shows alarming reality of food insecurity in central and eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hunger is getting worse across Central and Eastern Kentucky, and it's well-documented through the most recent report from Map the Meal Gap released by Feeding America.

The crisis is highlighted through a conversation with God's Pantry Food Bank's CEO.

"It's alarming," Michael Halligan said.

Based on 2023 data in Central and Eastern Kentucky in the Map the Meal Gap study, nearly 280,000 people, 18.2% in the region, face hunger, the largest ever recorded.

"These are not abstract numbers, these are people, families, seniors, veterans, children," Halligan added.

The study shows one in four children are food insecure...one in three in many of the rural counties.

In the 43 rural counties served by God's Pantry Food Bank, food insecurity is 10% higher overall.

"It impacts healthcare systems, it impacts employment, it impacts the ability to learn and grow," Halligan noted.

Serving 50 counties in Central and Eastern Kentucky, there's a particular impact on God's Pantry Food Bank.

"19 of the most food insecure counties in the United States are in our service area," Halligan said.

With the meal gap of 53 million meals annually, the public-private safety net is critical.

"Right now, with these alarming trends, people need our support," Halligan said.

At the Federal level, Halligan said the Farm Bill is two years behind when it should've been passed.

He's calling on Congress to actively and progressively move forward on the Farm Bill. As for the state level, he is emphasizing that it is time for Kentucky to strengthen its Farms to Food Banks Program.

