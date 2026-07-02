Summer safety tips from UK Chandler Hospital: How to stay safe during 'trauma season'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Patrick Grace, assistant chief medical officer at UK Chandler Hospital, says most summer injuries are preventable and that the busiest outdoor season of the year calls for extra preparation.

"Most summer injuries are preventable. It's all about taking precautions," Grace said.

UK Chandler Hospital is one of two Level 1 trauma centers in Kentucky, and Grace says staff have a name for what happens when warm weather brings more people outside.

"We are one of two level one trauma centers in the state of Kentucky, and we affectionately refer to our summer months as trauma season," Grace said

Grace says the right footwear can make a significant difference for anyone spending time outdoors this summer.

"Wearing the right footwear when you're outdoors, making sure that you've got hiking shoes, you don't have closed-toed shoes, you're not stepping in the grass that you're not familiar with without something that's covering your feet and ankles," Grace said.

Before heading out, Grace recommends thinking through a checklist rather than grabbing and going: phone, water and basic supplies among the essentials.

While serious injuries do happen, Grace says many of the cases they see start much smaller.

"You're gonna see things like minor ankle sprains, scrapes, cuts, tick bites," Grace said.

Knowing where to go for treatment can also make a difference. Grace says urgent care is appropriate for minor injuries, but certain symptoms require an emergency room visit.

"Urgent cares are great for minor injuries. ERs are where you wanna go for anything that involves your head, your breathing, severe pain, things that you worry that are getting worse," Grace said.

Grace also says hydration should start before you feel thirsty. Waiting until your body signals thirst may mean you are already behind.

He also urges people to pay close attention to those most at risk in the heat.

"We really got to think about some of our more vulnerable populations, so the elderly and the very young children. They're more likely to get a heat-related illness and so keeping an eye on them too, even if you feel like you're handling it," Grace said.

The overall message from Grace is straightforward.

"Protect yourself when you're outdoors," Grace said.