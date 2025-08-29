Summer's end means the beginning of the fall semester at Transylvania University

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Classes at Transylvania University begin Tuesday, bringing roughly 280 freshmen to campus as they move into their dorms and prepare for their next chapter in higher education.

For many students, this marks their first time living independently away from home.

"Once we got settled in, our parents got out of there it was kind of a wow like we're really on our own," said Beckett Parker-Noblitt, an incoming freshman.

"It's been nice. It's been a big change, uh, you know, doing everything by yourself," said Nolan Warren.

The transition to college life brings excitement and new experiences for students arriving from across the region.

"My sister went to college about three years ago," Steed said. "She told me all about it and I was like, 'Okay, can't wait to go and being away from home.'"

Students are coming from 15 different states to start their journey at the private liberal arts university in downtown Lexington.

"I'm mostly excited for a new city, definitely a new community. A bunch of people from all over the place," said Noel LeBlanc, who is from the Memphis, Tennessee area.

The university is experiencing an increase in transfer students this year, which aligns with one of the school's enrollment goals, according to the Enrollment Marketing and Communications Manager.

"I feel like education is something that should be open to everybody, and we do get a lot of people that are from surrounding cities that maybe don't have schools that are as big, so it's always a plus," said student Hannah Goss.

With the influx of students, drivers should expect potential traffic delays near the university and exercise extra caution on North Broadway around the campus crosswalk.

"You expect people to stop because I guess there's a sign up there. But I mean sometimes they just kind of flow right there and they're going maybe 30," said LeBlanc

A reminder for drivers to take it slow, as a new class of students hits the ground running.

