Sunday COVID-19 update: 445 new cases, 16 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear's office reported 445 more cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

There have been a total of 416,215 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic hit one year ago.

16 more Kentuckians have died after contracting the virus. The death toll during the pandemic is now 4,982.

The state's positivity rate is 3.99%.

There are currently 488 COVID-positive patients at Kentucky hospitals.

118 of those patients are in the ICU and 69 are using a ventilator.