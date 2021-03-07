Sunday COVID-19 update: 526 new cases, 13 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear's office reported 526 more cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

There have been a total of 410,709 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic hit in early March 2020.

13 more Kentuckians have died after contracting the virus. The death toll during the pandemic is now 4,819.

The state's positivity rate is 4.12%, which is slightly higher than Saturday's report.

There are currently 558 COVID-positive patients at Kentucky hospitals.

156 of those patients are in the ICU and 82 are using a ventilator.