'Super Sunday' celebrates decades of Dirt Bowl tradition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Once summer starts, it's not often Douglas Park will be quiet.

The sounds of sneakers on concrete, hard dribbles and light trash talk fill the air most days.

A combination that can only mean the Dirt Bowl has been brought back to life.

“I grew up playing here from Jr. Dirt Bowl to big Dirt Bowl," Jaron Brown said.

"Helped to prepare me for college and for coaching as well. Just learning to deal with a lot of adversity and physicality.”

Since the 1970's, The Dirt Bowl has been a proving ground for young Kentucky hoopers.

Athletes as young as ten walk on this court ready to play, battle tested by players of all skill levels.

“Kind of built me into who I am today. It was a lot of tough competition," Dominique Hagans said. "I needed to understand how to play and how to get my shots off and where I can make my mark on the game.”

Organizers like Jackie French have sat courtside for decades of player and personal development.

It makes her reflect on the initial mission of the Dirt Bowl: community.

“At first everybody said 'oh no, I'm not going to Douglas Park, it's a bad place,'" French said. "Now we have people that religiously come up here. We have some older men that sit over on the other side and if we aren't doing something, they will let you know.”

The culmination of that connective goal is Super Sunday.

This upcoming Sunday, the park will be filled with food and merch vendors, music and family entertainment.

All of it leading to the epicenter of apex basketball at the Dirt Bowl.

“It’s really like a family reunion type of event. You’ll have all types of food trucks, things for the kids," Darius Jones-Gibson said. "I think it’s great because we get to bring in kids who are in high school right now. Kids that want to go to college get to see pros who have been there and are doing what they want to do.”

“It’s great for our community. We look forward to it every single year. It’s just a day to set out for the community to come out and have a good time, enjoy each other and everybody be a family," Hagans added.

Super Sunday tips off at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21 at Douglas Park.

If you want to learn more about The Dirt Bowl, click here.