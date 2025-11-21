Superintendent Patrick Richardson wins KDEC Superintendent of the Year award

Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson has won the KDEC Superintendent of the Year award.

According to a release from KDEC, during his tenure, Richardson has delivered "exceptional academic achievement," citing the fact that the district has consistently ranked in the top 20% statewide.

The release adds that he has "championed" major improvements, including school renovations, turf athletic fields, wellness centers, and the construction of a new elementary school.

Richardson also established a dedicated Pulaski County Schools Police Force. The release says that Richardson's professional journey has included being a teacher, principal, and now superintendent.

Board Chairperson Cindy Price of Pulaski County Schools said, "I have had the opportunity to work with Mr. Richardson throughout his time as Superintendent. He is dedicated, not only to the students and staff of Pulaski County Schools, but for public schools as a whole."