Supplemental School Year Program registration open through May 1

Posted at 11:18 AM, Apr 16, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Students interested in participating in Fayette County Public Schools' Supplemental School Year Program have until May 1 to register.

The new legislation, also known as Kentucky Senate Bill 128, was adopted in March by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear.

The legislation is a one-time opportunity for any student currently enrolled in kindergarten through grade 12 to request to use the 2021-22 school year as a "do-over" year to repeat their current grade level.

Families interested in enrolling their student should complete the Supplemental School Year Program request form no later than 11:59 p.m. on May 1.

Click here for more information about the Supplemental School Year Program.

