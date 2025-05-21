Supplies stolen from Finley Trailer Park

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — In the wake of the tornado that tore through neighborhoods in Pulaski and Laurel Counties, volunteers from across the region have come together to support those affected. At the hard-hit Finley Trailer Park in London, the community has been actively collecting donations for residents in need. However, Wednesday morning they discovered a broken lock on one of their donation containers, revealing that almost half of the collected supplies were missing.

Monroe Murphy, a resident and the maintenance manager at Finley Trailer Park, recounted Friday night.

“I was home when the tornado came through. The next thing I know, my trailer is up in the air, turned upside down, slammed roof down,” Monroe shared. He described how he held onto something as the storm dislodged his home, recalling, “Everything I'm describing happened in 30 seconds.”

Despite suffering injuries and losing his home, Monroe has remained dedicated to helping others in the community. His commitment to service hasn’t gone unnoticed by those around him.

“He’s been working from the hospital to here every day. Staples in his head, he’s bruised up,” said Karenda Vaughn, part owner of the trailer park.

Together with other volunteers, Karenda has been working tirelessly to provide essential supplies to residents.

“Some stuff had been taken. We don’t know exactly what,” Karenda said. “We just know it was full and when we got back, it was not full. But we are overwhelmed with what we have now.”

Karenda emphasized that the community is here to help, regardless of where someone lives.

“If you need something, just ask. You don’t have to take it. If you come by, no questions asked. We don't care what community you're in; if we have it, we will give it to you plus some and feed you while you’re here.”

The solidarity shown by churches, businesses, and neighbors has been heartening for Monroe, who noted the overwhelming support they have received. Amid the chaos, he found an unexpected source of strength—a Bible that landed beside him during the storm. “This Bible, I don’t know whose it is or where it came from, but it was right beside me.

It says, ‘He will give his angels charge over you, to guard you in all your ways.’ There’s no way I would have made it out of here if God hadn’t had His hand on me,” he reflected.

For those in need of supplies, the Finley Trailer Park is open and ready to assist, no matter where you live. They are particularly in need of laundry detergent and shampoo for donations.