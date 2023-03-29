Supporters, opponents of Senate Bill 150 hold rallies at Kentucky Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — ﻿Supporters and opponents of Senate Bill 150, which is commonly known as the “anti-trans" bill, are holding dueling rallies Wednesday at the Capitol.

Hundreds of people arrived at the Capitol at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday to voice their displeasure with a bill that they say will deny gender-affirming care and basic human rights.

And those who support SB 150 are here too. They say they’re aren’t anti LGBTQ. Want an age restriction on gender care so “kids” don’t make a choice they might regret. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/Gv3LSVClDX — Michael Berk (@LEX18_Michael) March 29, 2023

State Senator Karen Berg whose son died by suicide just a few months ago. He identified as a trans man. And we're told the suicide rate among trans people is disproportionately high.

Those who support SB 150 believe children should not be making such radical choices about their bodies.

"We need to fix the mental part of the child, not the physical part. A 13-year-old doesn’t know what they what. Don’t even know what they want to be when they grow up," said Mirna Eads, Moms for Liberty.

"I want everyone at home to know even if you’re alone or isolated these people showed up on Wednesday morning because they care," said Mason Chernosky, who is against SB 150.