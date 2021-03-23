Supporting the Asian-American community in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — People across the country are finding ways to rally around Asian American communities and show solidarity in the face of hatred. LEX 18 spoke with a local Asian American business leader to learn how we can show our support at home.

Kim Huynh opened The Nail Shop in Brannon Crossing two years ago. Using social media as a tool, The Nail Shop has skyrocketed in popularity. Huynh has put her platform to use, speaking out against social injustices, such as the mass shooting against Asian Americans in Atlanta.

"It just felt so shocking that it was to a community that I am so close to, my community. I was in disbelief shocked," Huynh said.

As a community leader, Huynh suggests reaching out to someone in the Asian community and asking them about their own experiences.

"Being able to put yourself in other people's shoes and feel empathy for them, and not get defensive when you get called out for it. I think that is honestly the number one thing people should do. Start having hard conversations with your friends, with your family," Huynh said.

Huynh says you can show support for the Asian community in many ways, like having an open dialogue.

"Taking the time to have the hard conversations, and being okay with being wrong, being called out and just wanting to learn about other people," Huynh said.

Huynh says the most important thing anyone can do is standing up for the injustices in the world, for people who can't stand up for themselves.

"I know a lot of people probably don't have many friends that are in marginalized groups. So taking the time to learn online, sharing, elevating voice and amplifying voices that are speaking on this matter and then just supporting your local Asian owned businesses," Huynh said.

The business owner says she feels honored to be a voice for the Asian American community and getting support from the entire Lexington community, is personal.

"Half of my staff are my family. My parents are supporting their siblings in Vietnam, my aunt is supporting her family, my uncle is supporting his family. Another lady is supporting her family over there. It's not just one family, it's generational" Huynh explained.