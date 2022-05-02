Watch
Supreme Court won't hear Lundergan illegal contribution case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place the illegal campaign contributions conviction of Kentucky businessman and former Democratic Party chief Jerry Lundergan.

The high court on Monday turned away Lundergan’s appeal of his conviction. As is typical, the justices did not say why they rejected his case.

Lundergan and a codefendant were convicted in 2019 of orchestrating a scheme to funnel illegal contributions to the failed 2014 U.S.

Senate campaign of Lundergan’s daughter, Alison Lundergan Grimes. Grimes attempted unsuccessfully to unseat Republican Mitch McConnell.

