Survivor creates nonprofit 'SASS' to help sexual assault survivors, plans to expand

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — A Kentucky woman who survived a sexual assault in the Bahamas has turned her trauma into a mission to help other survivors heal and find their voice through a new nonprofit organization.

Dongayla Dobson founded Sexual Assault Safe Space (SASS) in September 2025 after firsthand experiencing the lack of proper support for sexual assault survivors. The organization sends care packages to survivors to let them know they are not alone.

"It provides a community for survivors to be able to know they're not alone. To seek that immediate compassionate care, and to continue to find their voice and be empowered," Dobson said.

Dobson was sexually assaulted in February 2024 while on a girls' trip in the Bahamas. LEX18 first shared her story days after the violent attack. The experience of being denied a rape kit request and witnessing the inadequate treatment of survivors motivated her to create SASS.

"These bags let survivors know that they matter, that they're important, that they're cared about, that their stories matter, that they're more than just what happened to them," Dobson said.

The need for such support is significant. According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, one in five women in the United States has experienced rape, and only 25% of cases were reported to police as of 2018. In total, more than 423,000 people 12 years or older are sexually assaulted yearly.

For Dobson, creating SASS has been part of her healing journey and a way to reclaim control.

"So, this has given me an experience and a chance to take control back, to have my voice, to share my story, and to make it matter, because it does matter. It happened," Dobson said.

The organization has bigger plans for the future. Dobson wants to establish a physical location to offer daytime services and therapy for survivors.

"Eventually, we want to be able to offer all of those services in addition to building the inpatient care facility that will hold 15 beds," Dobson said.

While Dobson continues her own healing process, she says this work has been transformative for her recovery.

"I feel God pulling at my heart, telling me, like you need to keep going with this. You need to put a care facility for these victims, for these survivors," Dobson said.

Her message to other survivors is one of hope and solidarity.

"If you are a survivor, you matter. Your story matters. What happened to you matters. I believe you. There is a place for you, and we can do this together," Dobson said.

Her plan is to get the inpatient treatment center completed in the next five years, needing a total of $150,000 in funding. If you'd like to help fund SASS, you can do so in a number of ways.

You can donate to several locations:



Carrollton Eye Care: 2555 Ky Highway 227, Carrollton

Biggby Coffee: 2498 Dixie Highway, Fort Mitchell

Elswick Chirtopractic & Associates: 3198 Custer Drive, #200, Lexington

Sign Depot: 105 MacArthur Court, Nicholasville

Anchored Way Counesling Services: 36 Beldon Avenue, Liberty

Scott Shoppe: 1020 Arbor Tech Drive, Suite C, Hebron

You can donate to the organization's Cash App: SASafeSpace

SASS is also accepting donations through its Amazon wishlist.

Additionally, SASS is in need of donors and sponsors to help with funding. If you'd like to be a donor or sponsor you can contact Dobson by email at sasafespace@outlook.com or call her at (859) 339-2272.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the hotline at (800) 656-4673 or chat with someone online 24/7.