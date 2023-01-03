Susan Lamb appointed to fill Fayette County Clerk’s position

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Susan Lamb, former Fayette County 4th district council representative, will replace retiring Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins, Jr. Blevins will vacate the position January 31.

Lamb was appointed by Fayette County Judge/Executive Mary Diane McCord Hanna.

“It was an arduous task for a newly elected official who was sworn into office in mid-December but began her elected position January 2,” said Judge Hanna, who chose Lamb from numerous people seeking the position.

“My goal, which I wrote down in advance, was to find the best possible candidate for the job, an appointee who would make Lexington proud,” Hanna said. “I wanted a people-oriented leader with experience in the area who understands the county clerk’s position and its importance in the viability of our community who could readily grasp both the breadth and the nuances of the job. Susan has the temperament and knowledge to excel in this position, and the availability to work closely with Mr. Blevins between now and his retirement date.”

Lamb was elected as 4th District representative in 2014 and completed her fourth term in 2022. Previously, she spent 21 years in the Council Clerk’s Office, serving first as the Deputy Council Clerk, and then as the Council Clerk, a position under the purview of the Fayette County Clerk.

“I have worked in local government for 34 years and still to this day value the importance of providing resources and knowledge to citizens of Lexington-Fayette County," Lamb said.